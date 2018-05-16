15 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of the President Affirms Sudan's Firm Stance Towards Palestinian Cause

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim has underscored Sudan's firm stand and support to Palestinian cause at all international forums and its denunciation to crimes committed by Israeli army against the Palestinian people.

He was briefed during meeting with Ambassador of Palestine to Khartoum, Dr Sameer Abdul-Jabbar in the Republican Palace Tuesday , on the latest developments at Palestinian arena , particularly massacre committed by Israeli army yesterday against the people of Palestine.

The Palestinian Ambassador said in press statements that he briefed the Assistant of the President on circumstances of celebration of moving US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds, the everlasting capital of Palestine.

He reiterated rejection of Palestinian government and people to move of US embassy, which, he explained, represents a new settlement and American-Zionist occupation to Al-Quds.

The Ambassador of Palestine expressed appreciation of government and people of Palestine to Sudan's huge and continuous support to struggle of Palestinian people to establish its independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

