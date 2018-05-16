Nigeria: Osinbajo - Govt to Spend N10 Billion in Rebuilding States Affected By Herdsmen-Farmers' Crisis

Makurdi — The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo, on Tuesday disclosed that the federal government had approved the immediate release of N10 billion for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of communities ravaged by Fulani herdsmen-farmers' crises in Benue and other states.

He also disclosed that the federal government was concerned about the plight of the victims of the crises who are displaced all over the country.

Osinbajo made the statements when he paid a scheduled visit to the camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abagana and Daudu in Makurdi and Guma Local Government Area respectively.

He said he was in the state to represent the president who is worried about the situation in the state.

"There are things that have been identified; first, is security and we want to ensure that the places that have been destroyed are secured. The second thing is to ensure that the displaced persons go back home and their homes are rebuild and the third is for the farmers to return back to their farms and also assist those who are not farmers to also be assisted to start a new lives."

He assured the people that the funds would be release on time to alleviate the suffering they are passing through.

"l have come to tell you that the government of Nigeria has the capacity to protect you and cater for you and we are deploying more security apparatus to protect you.

Earlier, while briefing the vice president, the Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Emmanuel Shior, said the Abengana IDP camp was opened at the first week of February with a total population of 34,936 IDPs from from Benue and Nasarawa State.

According to Shior, there are 12,041 people in the Abagana camp.

He said the total number of people in the eight camps in the state stands at 175,017.

Adding that the governor of the state has been aiding the camps with food and other item.

The camp Chairman, Mr. Philip Osaser, appealed to the vice president to assist the displaced people to go back home as the conditions in the camp was not the best for the people.

One of the victim at the IDP camp, Angela Audu, appealed to the vice president to make haste to provide security for the people so that they can go back to school and their parents go back to their farming.

In his remark, Governor Samuel Ortom appreciated the vice president and Mr. President for their concerns.

He said he consulted with the president and it was through the consultations that the National Emergency Management Agency

(NEMA) came to the aid of the state and also set up a committee that had gone round the affected areas to put together the final record.

He also disclosed that the president has made available additional security to be deployed to the state.

"Whether they are mercenaries from Libya, Boko Haram and herdsmen, more security should be added so as to flush the mercenaries out of the state so that the people can go home. The people want to go back home.

"So far, 69 children have been delivered in the camp. You are not just an ordinary VP, you are a pastor, a man who gives hope to the hopeless."

He insisted that ranching remains the best solution to herdsmen crisis in the state and across Nigeria.