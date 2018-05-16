Nigeria: Melaye Assassination Attempt - Court Strikes Out Case for Want of Diligent Prosecution

Lokoja — A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja yesterday struck out the assassination attempt instituted by Senator Dino Melaiye against the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, Alhaji Taofiq Isa, and four others for want of diligent prosecution.

Precisely a year ago, Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, had approached the court alleging an assassination attempt on his life by Isa and four others: Ade Obege, Abdullahi Isah, Michael Bamidel and Ahmed Ajayi.

However, ruling on the matter, the trial judge, Justice Fola Ajayi, noted with regrets that the prosecution counsel could not open its case despite four adjournments to enable them put their house in order.

He therefore struck out the case for lack of diligent prosecution and gave a consequential order that the prosecution could start their case afresh when ever they are ready.

Speaking on behalf of the defence councils, Zakari Abbas, commended the trial judge for the landmark judgment.

He said the judge, having listened to all parties, came to the conclusion that the prosecution has not diligently pursued their case.

"Hence the charge brought against the defendants have been struck out. As it stands, there is no criminal charges against the defendants.

"However, the judge gave a consequential order that whenever they are ready with their witnesses, they could approach the court to start their case afresh.

Reacting to the ruling, Isa expressed joy and described the ruling as an act of God, saying that the judiciary still remains the hope of the common man.

He said he has forgiven those who had accused him wrongly and called on all Okun sons and daughters to come together in the interest of the development of the area.