Eritrea: School Independence Week in Central Region

Asmara — Schools Independence Week in the Central region in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary is being conducted with different activities under the theme "Vision through Toil".

During an opening ceremony last Monday, a pictorial exhibition was opened by Maj. General Romodan Osman Awoliai, Governor of the Central region, and Mr. Yosuf Saik, Chairman of the PFDJ in the Central region.

Stating that independence week has significant contribution in the development of education and nurturing as well as preserving societal values, Mr. Belai Habtegabir, Head of the Education Ministry in the Central region, disclosed that over 300 schools are participating in the Independence Week.

The Administrator of Godaif sub-zone, Ms. Tiblets Tewolde, explained that the Independence Week observance is part of the 27th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

The Schools Independence Week will continue until May 19 and is being highlighted by cultural and artistic performances.