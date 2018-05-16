16 May 2018

Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Disadvantaged Citizens

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing abroad have contributed over 170 thousand Nakfa in support of four disabled citizens in Ona-Watot, Tsorena sub-zone. The contributors are member of the "Development of Positive Thinking Association" residing in the US, Canada and Israel.

Two members of the Association, Mr. Dawit Tekeste and Ms. Senait Haile, said that they took the initiative after witnessing the condition of the disabled citizens in the national media outlets.

Likewise, three disabled citizens in Aretai Administrative area, Habero sub-zone, received financial assistance from PFDJ members in the Swiss city of Geneva.

The beneficiaries said that the assistance attests to the noble culture of the Eritrean people to help disadvantaged fellow citizens.

