Tunisia: Ramadan - Some 31,000 Needy Families Will Benefit From Food Aid

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said Tuesday in Tunis, that the value of social assistance distributed during Ramadan has increased from 60 to 75 dinars and the number of needy families benefiting from these aids has increased from 13 thousand to 31 thousand families.

Kicking off the distribution of food aid to needy families on the occasion of the advent of Ramadan, the Prime Minister told the media that all security and economic measures have been taken for this month.

This year, some 31 thousand families throughout the Tunisian territory will benefit from food aid, according to the president of the Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity, Mohamed Khouini.

"Each family will be given a basket worth 75 dinars," he told TAP, adding that the overall cost of the aid is 2 million dinars

He added that 20 iftar meals will be organised in several governorates for the benefit of 1,865 poor people, stressing that the overall cost of these meals is estimated at 314.685 thousand dinars.

Khouini said that clothes will also be distributed to 1,000 families on the occasion of Aid El Fitr.