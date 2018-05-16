Nigeria: Court Grants Dino Melaye Bail

A court in Kogi state has granted a N10 million bail to Dino Melaye.

Mr Melaye, who represents Kogi west at the senate, was given bail by Justice Nasiru Ajanah.

The senator was arraigned for alleged gun-running.

He faces separate charges in Abuja, bordering on giving false information, offences he denied committing.

For the Abuja case, Justice Olasumbo Goodluck of FCT High Court, Maitama, on Wednesday adjourned until May 17 for Mr Melaye's lawyer to explain why his client was not in court.

The judge, after listening to the submissions of his counsel, Ricky Tarfa, and the prosecuting counsel, Magaji Labaran, adjourned the matter.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Labaran, had informed the court that the case was fixed for trial, but the defendant whom the court granted bail was not in court.

Responding, Mr Melaye's lawyer, Mr Tarfa, told the court that he expected Mr Labaran to furnish the court with the true position.

"The defendant has been charged in two other courts. He was immediately taken to Lokoja after he was granted bail in this court.

"The magistrate court at Lokoja refused him bail, and ordered that he should be remanded in police custody.

"He approached the high court and that court adjourned until May 16 (today) to rule on his bail application," he submitted.

He told the court that it was not a fair representation of issues if the prosecution behave as if he was not aware.

Mr Labaran, responding, told the court that Mr Melaye was granted bail which he perfected the condition, and said what he may have done is not the business of the court.

"In the circumstance, we pray the court to issue an order for the surety to come and show cause.

"Otherwise, we will be compelled to ask that the defendant's bail be revoked," he submitted.

The judge had on March 1, 2018 admitted Mr Melaye to bail in the sum of N100 million, a surety in like sum, who must not be below grade level 14 in the Federal Civil Service.

In addition, the surety must show evidence of where he resides in the Federal Capital Territory.

(NAN)