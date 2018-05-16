Nigeria: Saraki Says Police IG Idris Plotting to 'Frame' Him

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has alleged a plot by the Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris, to "frame and implicate" him.

Mr Saraki said this on Wednesday, telling senators he wanted to call their attention to the matter.

He alleged that the police chief had transferred some criminal suspects undergoing interrogation in Kwara to make statements to implicate him.

Mr Idris has been having a running battle with the Senate under Mr Saraki, repeatedly refusing to honour summons by the senate and accusing its members of criminal behavior.

"Last night, my state governor revealed to me an information at his disposal that a group of suspects who have been arrested in our state for cultism, whose investigation has been completed and were about to be under prosecution under the state law on the advice of DPP and the ministry of justice, all of a sudden being ordered to be transferred to Abuja this morning," Mr Saraki said.

"The information reaching him from the commissioner of police (is) that they have been directed by IGP to bring them to Abuja. With the information that he has, they would find how to alter their statement already made in Ilorin and try and implicate the state government and particularly myself. I felt that as we speak now, these suspects are already here in Abuja.

"These acts I don't know whether to call it desperation or intimidation. All actions to undermine our democracy (are) a recipe for anarchy because we are doing our work by asking officials to obey the law, due process and subject themselves to constituted authority. I think it is important (we bring) this dangerous development to your attention, country and the international authority of the impunity we are undergoing in this country and the danger to our democracy."

Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom state, raising a point of order, moved that the issue be debated and a resolution taken.

Mr Saraki stepped down from presiding to allow his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, to preside as advised by Ibn Na'Allah.

The lawmakers are commenting on the issue as at the time of filing this report.

More to come...