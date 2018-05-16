16 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Omo-Agege Defeats Senate Again As Court Refuses Stay-of-Execution Order

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyn Okakwu

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has refused a stay-of-execution order requested by the Senate, against a previous ruling of the court regarding the suspension of Delta State Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had nullified the suspension of Mr Agege after faulting the decision of Senate to slam a lengthy suspension on the senator.

The Senate indicated its willingness to appeal the ruling, and applied for a stay-of-execution order.

The order was however denied on Wednesday, the senator's lawyer, Alex Iziyon, confirmed the decision, telling PREMIUM TIMES "it is true".

Giving details of the refusal of the court to grant the request, Mr. Omo-Agege's media aide, Efe Duku, said the judge ruled that the application sought by the Senate bordered on the initial motion filed by Mr Omo-Agege.

It said the court ruled that the said motion by Mr Omo-Agege was actually refused, hence the motion against it was considered not meritorious.

"Justice Nnamdi Dimgba refused the application on the chief ground that, strictly speaking, there is no appeal against his decision nullifying the suspension. That the appeal before him is against the reliefs of the plaintiff that is: Senator Omo-Agege which were not granted not granted by the court. In the circumstance, he held that the application lacked merit and struck same out," said Mr Duku.

Nigeria

Nigerian Soups, Food Unhealthy, Cardiologist Warns

Kunle Iyanda, a cardiologist at Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, has described Nigerian diets as unhealthy. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.