Nigeria: Govt Plans to Implicate Me, Using Some Thugs, Saraki Cries Out

Photo: Premium Times

Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has raised alarm that the Federal Government may have concluded plans to implicate him, using some cultists who have been arrested in Kwara State.

Saraki who made the disclosure at plenary said the some cultists were arrested in Kwara State, with statements taken from them, with directives from the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to transfer the matter to Abuja, with plans for the culprits to implicate and blackmail him.

Saraki later stepped down for the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu to preside for the constitution of an ad-hoc Committee to look into the matter, the senate described as very serious and grievous.