16 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Plans to Implicate Me, Using Some Thugs, Saraki Cries Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Senate President Bukola Saraki.
By Henry Umoru

Senate President Bukola Saraki has raised alarm that the Federal Government may have concluded plans to implicate him, using some cultists who have been arrested in Kwara State.

Saraki who made the disclosure at plenary said the some cultists were arrested in Kwara State, with statements taken from them, with directives from the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to transfer the matter to Abuja, with plans for the culprits to implicate and blackmail him.

Saraki later stepped down for the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu to preside for the constitution of an ad-hoc Committee to look into the matter, the senate described as very serious and grievous.

Nigeria

Nigerian Soups, Food Unhealthy, Cardiologist Warns

Kunle Iyanda, a cardiologist at Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, has described Nigerian diets as unhealthy. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.