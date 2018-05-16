15 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Hachimantai City to Host Rwandan Contingent at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee, RNOSC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hachimantai City of Japan, to host and facilitate the Rwandan delegation during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday morning at the Ministry of Sports and Culture boardroom at Amahoro stadium.

Both the City authority and RNOSC agreed to collaboratively work to ensure the Rwandan athletes in different disciplines perform in the best way possible.

According to the agreement, Hachimantai City will take care of the expenses including; accommodation, food, as well as provide training facilities for the Rwanda Olympic team before and during the event while RNOSC will cater for travel expenses and health insurance.

"We are very delighted to welcome the partnership. It is also a proof of the good relations enjoyed between both Rwanda and the Japanese government. I have visited the city and good sports facilities there, they will help our athletes a lot." RNSOC President Amb. Valens Munyabagisha told Times Sport after the signing.

The Mayor of the Hachimantai City of Japan, Mr. Masahiko Tamura who is in the country on an official visit, pointed out that he was happy to see the partnership materializing.

"We do cooperate with Rwanda on a floriculture project; we thought it was a good opportunity to have Rwandan team in Hachimantai City during of the Olympics Games. Signing this MoU is a pleasure and honor for me." Mayor Mashiko said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports and Culture (MINISPOC) John Ntigengwa and Takayuki Miyashita, the Japanese Ambassador to Rwanda were among those present to witness the signing ceremony.

