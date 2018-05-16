16 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

South Africa President Heads to Uganda to Pay Son's Dowry

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Andile and his bride to be Rwakairu Bridget.
By Nahashon Musungu

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in Uganda this weekend to pay 100 herds of cattle among other gifts, in a hyped dowry ceremony of his son Andile.

The lucky lady bride here is Rwakairu Bridget, also niece to former Uganda Prime Minister and presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi.

The 37-year-old Bridget, is a daughter to the late Shadrack Rwakairu of Kabale and Peace Ruhindi, a sister to Jacquieline, Mbabazi's wife.

She holds a post-graduate degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Beijing University of Science and Technology.

She also holds a BSC Environmental Engineering from Beijing Jiatong University. She attended Nyakisoroza Primary School.

TRADITIONAL CEREMONY

In his fatherly duties, the South Africa Head of State is expected to lead a delegation of dozens of family members and close friends from Johannesburg to Kampala.

A press statement released by the bride's family stating the ceremony will be held at Kololo, a Kampala surburb.

The guest list remains a top secret even though security has already been beefed up, in anticipation of a host of top notch dignitaries and politicians from both Kampala and Johannesburg.

"In accordance with culture, the marriage is to be preceded by a traditional ceremony known as 'Okhusaba' which shall be held on May 19. The ceremony shall be at 10 Nyanyi Gardens Kololo, at Rt Hon Amama Mbabazi's residence," a statement issued by Mbabazi's family partly reads.

As per the Western Ugandan tradition, Ramaphosa has to lead a team of his family to Uganda, for Kuhingira - traditional marriage - where he will have to give cows and other assortment of gifts to the Mbabazi family as a thank you gesture.

