Ethiopia: Leaders of Ethiopia, China Witness Signing of Water Supply Agreement

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and Chairman of the National People's Congress of China (NPC), Li Zhanshu yesterday witnessed the signing of inter-government framework agreement of Mekelle Water Supply Development Project between the respective countries. The signing of this agreement has played an important role in promoting the construction of the project.

Mekelle is a fast-paced city with rapid growth of economy and population. The existing water supply system and sanitation facilities are, however, restricting the development of the city due to their shortcomings.

The overall goal of the project, which is undertaken by China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), is to improve the production and living standards for residents and to provide adequate, reliable and clean water.

The project's capacity of water supply is designed for 130,000 meter cubic water per day, and it will solve the water accessing problems of 650,000 urban residents by 2025. In addition, the project will also stimulate regional industrial growth, attract investment demand, and create thousands of jobs.

CGGC mobilized into Ethiopian market in 2002, and it's total value of projects (including completed, under construction and to be built) is around three billion USD.

Among them, Tekeze hydro-power project, also known as the "Three Gorges project" in East Africa, has a certain influence in Africa.

The others such as Finchaa-Amati-Neshe hydro-power station, and Genale Dawa III hydro-power station etc, will be identified to be the one that bring the endless clean energy for Ethiopia.