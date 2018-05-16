Nigeria: EFCC Moves Jang to Jos Ahead of Arraignment Today

Jos — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah David Jang, to Jos ahead of today's arraignment before Justice Daniel Longji of the Jos High Court 5.

THISDAY gathered that Jang is presently at the Police Headquarters, where he would be until he would be taken to court today.

Jang has been charged with fraud by the EFCC. His arraignment earlier scheduled last Monday, was adjourned to today following expert application by the EFCC who said it could not present the accused for logistic reason.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has uncovered a mischievous plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)to attack the agent of the EFCC on its way to the court on Wednesday and blame it on PDP.

In a statement signed the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. John Akans, the party said: "It has come to the attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that two notable commissioners in the current administration have hatched plans to mobilise thugs to attack the EFFC and the teeming supporters of our party today when the commission is expected to present Jang for arraignment at the courts.

"This we discovered is intended to frame our unsuspecting supporters for the planned attack by creating an atmosphere of chaos for a clash which their paid brigade of thugs would initiate.

"Consequently, we want to hereby use this medium to call on our supporters and members to be orderly, peaceful, and law-abiding when they turn up in mass to witness proceedings at the courts like they did on May 14, 2018.

"We also wish to charge them to overcome the temptation to react when provoked by those already mobilised to taunt and attack them.

"To this end therefore, we wish to call on the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Operation Safe Haven, and all other collaborating law enforcement agencies to secure and protect our supporters from the impending threat.

"As we look forward to reuniting with our leader and elder statesman who is fondly called the Architect of Modern Plateau for his transformational work which remains an enduring legacy in the history of Plateau State, we do that with a measure of confidence in the knowledge that morning will come no matter the length of night."

But the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Yakubu Dati, has dismissed the allegation saying, "We are in Kanam Local Government Area where Lalong is flagging-off sales of fertilizer for the 2018 cropping season, and therefore too busy to respond to clowns."