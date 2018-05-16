South Africa: Sharks Pivot - We Haven't Cracked Any NZ Code

Sharks flyhalf Robert du Preez says his side is still learning when it comes to playing against New Zealand opposition.

With a fixture against a depleted Chiefs outfit up next on Saturday at Kings Park, the Durbanites can take comfort from their previous performances against Kiwi opposition in 2018.

On their Australasian tour, the Sharks lost narrowly to the Hurricanes before beating the Blues, while two weekends ago in Durban they put on their best display of the season with a commanding 38-12 win.

In all three of those matches, the Sharks were impressive and with the South African Conference as tight as it is, they will be hoping for a repeat.

For Du Preez, there is no secret to the Sharks' success against New Zealand opposition this season.

"We've had some success against the New Zealand teams, but I wouldn't say we've cracked any code," he told Durban media this week.

"We lift ourselves up for those games and that's been the problem for us in the local games ... we haven't picked ourselves up for them.

"We've done well against the New Zealand teams and they'll (the Chiefs) know that."

The Chiefs are missing a number of their first-choice players because of an All Black camp, but Du Preez does not think that changes anything.

"Not at all. New Zealanders can put out a side with zero Super Rugby caps and they'll still be sharp," said Du Preez.

"That's just the way they are ... they churn out players.

"We can't take this game lightly at all. Whether they put out their first-choice team or their third choice team, we've still got a job to do."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05 .

Source: Sport24