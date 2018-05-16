South Africa: Mangaung Successes

press release

Welkom POP Reaction Team deployed at Mangaung Cluster started with a bang last night. Members were busy with Induction of the Problematic Areas when they received a tip-off about someone alleged to be selling Dagga at a house in Rocklands.

Members swiftly hit the identified house and arrested a 54-year-old suspect for Dealing with Dagga in Kagisanong. 27 Pokes of Dagga and undisclosed amount of cash was discovered during the search process.

Within no time, they were made aware of a group of BTK's in Chris Hani heavily armed with the intention of attacking passers-by in the morning, members reacted and hurried to the Open field. About 30 suspects were found in possession of Dangerous Weapons. Eleven (11) of them were nabbed for Possession of Dangerous Weapons while others managed to flee the scene. Members committed to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those who are still at large face the full might of the law.