South Africa: Another So-Called 'Krugersdorp Killer' Given 11 Life Sentences

Marinda Steyn, one of the five so-called "Krugersdorp killers", has been sentenced to 11 life sentences and 115 years imprisonment in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. This will run concurrently.

Judge Colin Lamont found Steyn guilty on all counts.

Before handing down sentencing, Lamont asked Steyn if she fully understood her plea agreement and that she would be punished for it.

Steyn replied yes to all questions. "Is there anything you want to tell me, what an appropriate sentence would be for you?" Lamont asked. She replied: "One has choices and one has to bear the consequences."

State prosecutor Gerrit Roberts had asked the court earlier if the trials of Steyn and her son Le Roux Steyn, 22, could be separated from their co-accused.

Le Roux Steyn was sentenced to an effective 25 years on Wednesday after he also entered into a plea agreement with the State.

He will turn State witness.

YOU magazine reported last month that their co-accused Cecilia Steyn, 37, Zak Valentine, 33, and Steyn's daughter Marcel, 20, had been charged with numerous crimes, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft, fraud and intimidation.

The five are accused of murdering 11 people during a crime spree between 2012 and 2016.

The trial of Cecilia Steyn, Valentine and Marcel Steyn was postponed to October 8.

The trio pleaded not guilty.

