16 May 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'Lack of Transparency Induces Corruption'

By Samuel Akapule, Navrongo

The Upper East Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Pontius Pilate Apaabey Baba has observed that lack of transparency and citizenry vigilance are as a result of corruption in the country.

He explained that "the concept of accountability oblige individuals and organisations to account for their activities, accept responsibility for them and disclose results in a transparent manner.

Mr Baba made the observation at the launch of this year's Constitutional Week under the theme: 'Our Nation, Our Heritage-consolidating Ghana's democratic gains.'

It was organised by the Commission and sponsored by the European Union at separate functions held in Bolgatanga and Kassena-Nankana Municipalities in the region under the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan(NACAP) Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP).

Mr Baba indicated that corruption thrives in an environment where accountability, transparency, citizenry vigilance and participation were lacking and stressed that the principles could lead to discipline, and promote state and organisational assets and finance.

"There is the urgent need for workers at the various workplaces and the citizenry to be knowledgeable to detect and report shady deals to appropriate authorities for sanctions to be meted out to offenders.

"Corruption is a societal problem and it requires all to help to fight it by putting Ghana first ahead of personal interest.

In an open forum, stakeholders mentioned the challenges militating the fight against corruption due to lack of resources for anti-corruption agencies, political will and lack of confidence in the institutions and appealed to the government to adequately resource institutions to fight the canker.

