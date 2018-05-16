Ghana: Two Students Win 17th Chinese Bridge Preliminary Competition

Two students of the University of Ghana, Jacqueline Sekyi and Duncan Acorlor have emerged winners in the 17th Chinese Bridge preliminary competition held at the Confucius Institute in Accra.

Ms Sekyi won the first prize and received a return ticket to China to witness the finals of the Bridge competition while, Acorlor who emerged winner of the special prize award and popularity award also received a return ticket to represent Ghana in the finals of the competition in China.

Ten students, drawn from the Confucius Institute at UG, University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) took part in the national competition which saw the duo putting up some impressive performances to the delight of judges and the audience.

Students competed in series of tests, including Chinese and Ghanaian talent shows, oral recitation in Chinese as well as answering spontaneous questions in the Chinese language.

Speaking in an interview with the media, an exhilarated Acorlor, said his victory was as a result of hardwork and determination.

"It was a battle well fought as the competition was keenly contested and demanded a lot to win," he stated.

He assured Ghanaians that he would do everything possible to perform well at the finals in China, adding that his target was to make it to the first three as done by his predecessors.

Ms Sekyi was also delighted to be part of the trip to China saying "it would be a great opportunity to learn and experience China's culture."

She expressed appreciation to the Chinese Embassy and the Confucius Institute for the initiative for Ghanaian youths to exhibit their talents.

The first runner-up went to Augustina Bansah and Stephen Kwesi Amoah while Isaac Gyamfi, Sharandy Appiah Gyamera and William Ekow Paintsil also emerged as second runner-up.

The competition was sponsored by Confucius Institute headquarters in Haban, China, with support from the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, Ghana-China Chamber of Commerce, and Ghana China News.