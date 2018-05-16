Ghana: Asebuman Senior High School Sends SoS to Government

The management of Asebuman Senior High School in the Abura-Asebuman-Kwamankese District of the Central Region has appealed for support from government to save the school from eminent collapse.

As a matter of urgency, the chiefs and people of the area have appealed to the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take over the school.

The school was established in 2013 through the initiative of Okatakyi Dr Amenfi IX, Paramount Chief of Asebu Traditional Area in collaboration with the people but years after its establishment, the school continues to grapple with challenges.

In an appeal, the Chief of Amosima, Nana Amoah VIII, explained that the school solely managed by the community was in dire financial situation which may lead to its closure if there was no external intervention.

He indicated that the school currently does not have the resources to pay the salaries of teachers engaged by management.

Additionally, he cited the increasing utility bills and infrastructural challenges confronting the school.

He also said that the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy by the current administration was also affecting enrollment of students.

Nana Amoah VIII was speaking at the launching of the Kea Arko festival at Amosima in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District.

As an interim measure funds were raised by during the event to support the school.

Also the Member of Parliament for the area, Elvis Morrison Donkoh donated GH¢ 3,000 to support the school.

The chiefs and people of the area later inaugurated a 10-seater place of convenience for the community.