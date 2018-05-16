Somalia: UN Calls for Cessation of Tukaraq Fighting, Appeals for Dialogue

The United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, Michael Keating, joins the country's President Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmaajo" in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities between 'Somaliland' and Puntland forces following recent fighting in the Tukaraq area of the Sool region.

The United Nations urges both sides to engage in dialogue to work towards a ceasefire and political agreement.

It also emphasizes the enormous risks posed by the fighting. These range from the possible displacement of tens of thousands of people - at a time when humanitarian needs are already outstripping available funds - to fuelling instability and discord, which support the objectives of violent extremists.

The Special Representative encourages the authorities of 'Somaliland' and Puntland to urgently seek a peaceful solution to their differences.