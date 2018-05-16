Cameroon: South West - Heightened Security Sees Exam Through

Parents and Forces of Law and Order were determined to ward off any threats.

Some 11.846 candidates who registered for the 2018 Common Entrance Examination in the South West Region have sat for the exam in 98 centres across the Region. Equally, the "Entrée en Sixième", Francophone equivalent of the Anglophone Common Entrance was also being written in the region.

For security reasons, the number of centres was technically down-scaled from over two hundred as was in the previous years.

The Regional Delegate for Basic Education, Mrs Motaze Dorothy Atabong, set out to Limbe where she supervised the writing of this year's Common Entrance. In Buea, seat of the Regional Administration, the Divisional Officer, Kouam Wokam Paul, made impromptu visits to the existing four exam centres in the vicinity to ascertain the security of the pupilcandidates.

On the field, the D O noticed with pleasure that parents of the various pupils had thronged the outskirts of the various schools where the exam was being written, waiting to take their children home after the exam. By 1:00 p.m, the DO rounded his outing and was gladdened that the exam was moving according to plan.

The DO opened his tour of the Buea exam centres with Government School Buea Town which accommodated two centres. The centre registered a total of some 1.193 candidates.

The head-teachers of both Groups One and Two confirmed that all was moving without hitch. At the "Ecole Francophone" in the Military camp, the DO observed with keen interest that the blind candidates were taking the exam smoothly.

The DO moved to the Government School Bonduma where he visited two centres and took time, like during other stop-overs, to speak to the crowd of parents who accompanied their children to the exam centre.

He urged them to adopt the same attitude henceforth by jointly protecting their offspring in collaboration with the Forces of Law and Order. At the Bilingual Grammar School Molyko where the Entrée en Sixième was being written, Mr. Wokam Paul congratulated the principal, Hannah Mbua, for her usual organisational prowess.

At the end of his supervisory tour, the DO expressed delight that the exam was being conducted properly. He also rejoiced that parents would henceforth be closer to their children to say no to insurgents.

Meanwhile news from other Divisions of the South West Region confirmed that the exam was written except in Lebialem where insecurity pushed the education authorities to accommodate a centre in neighbouring Dschang, headquarters of Menoua Division in the West Region .