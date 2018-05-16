South Africa: Glebelands Hostel Hitman Sentenced

press release

Yesterday, Durban Regional Court convicted and sentenced Mondli Thalente Mthethwa, 32, to five years imprisonment for killing Philani Doctor Hadebe, 28, in 2016. Hadebe was shot by Mthethwa at J section, Pigogo Road in Umlazi. He died on the way to hospital. A case of murder was opened at Bhekithemba police station.

The docket was assigned to the Provincial Task Team for further investigation. The accused was arrested earlier this year and taken to court where he was trialled and convicted. He was convicted for culpable homicide and sentenced to five years. Although he managed to convince court that it was self-defence. Mthethwa is still facing about 20 cases which includes racketeering and other serious cases relating to Glebelands hostel violence. Those cases are in court until 31 May 2018, awaiting for the national director of public prosecution's decision.

"The Provincial Task Team tasked to solve pending cases related to Glebelands hostel incidents are working tirelessly to ensure that all the perpetrators are prosecuted and there is justice for victims. Police are always in the hostel to prevent criminal activities and confiscate unlicensed firearms," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.