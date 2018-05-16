South Africa: Police Worried By Crimes Against Children - Manhunt Launched for the Killers of Two Girls in Tokoza

press release

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange is shocked and appalled by the killing of two young girls whose bodies were found dumped in an open veld in Tokoza yesterday. A team of detectives and crime intelligence officers have been tasked not to rest until the killer/s of the girls have been brought to book. "I am also urging the community to work closely with the police in finding the heartless killer/s". Says the Commissioner

The two girls aged 8 and 9 years were last seen playing together on Sunday afternoon in Tokoza. The girls were reported missing to the police the following day and the search started immediately. The bodies were discovered by the community member who alerted the police. A manhunt has since been launched by the police and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect/s to please contact the nearest police station.