South Africa: Suspects Sought for Armed Robbery in Table View

If you recognise any of the suspects depicted in the attached images, which were captured with surveillance cameras in a Table View liquor store last night, kindly contact Table View police on 021 521 3300 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The four suspects are wanted for armed robbery. They entered the business situated in Boy de Goede Circle at around 17:00 and fled in a taxi with cash and liquor after threating staff and customers with a firearm. The circumstances surrounding the case are being investigated.

