South Africa: Police Condemn Acts of Violence Following the Torching of Ward Councillor's House

press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo are harshly condemning the public violence that keeps on re-occurring in a number of Clusters whenever community members are not satisfied with certain issues in their areas.

This condemnation follows an incident of public violence, arson and malicious damage to property which occurred at Goedplaas village outside Modjadjiskloof in the Tzaneen Cluster after members of the community went on a rampage and torched the local Municipal Ward Councillor's house and a motor vehicle.

It is alleged that these community members accused their Ward Councillor of a variety of issues until they mobilised themselves, attacked her home and subsequently burnt a house with its contents and a motor vehicle to ashes. The Police were summoned, reacted swiftly and arrested eleven (11) suspects.

The estimated damage caused is more than R400 000.00.

These arrested suspects have briefly appeared before the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court yesterday on 2018-05-15 for public violence, arson and malicious damage to property .They were all denied bail and their cases were postponed to the 23th May 2018 for a formal bail application and for further Police investigations.

The suspects were identified as follows:

Given Baloyi aged 19.

Victor Ramorwalo aged 31.

Foster Ralebala aged 33.

Ishmael Kwarikari aged 29.

Brenda Raburaku aged 27.

Malego Morifi aged 42.

Lepatla Polena aged 37.

Selina Notwane aged 46.

Joyce Ramorwalo aged 46.

Dikeledi Peah aged 27.

Elvis Mampeko aged 27.

The Provincial Commissioner Lt. General Nneke Ledwaba urged members of the community to stop any form of violent actions irrespective of the type of concerns they are having but they should rather follow the due processes of the Law when they seek to address such without causing any damage to property or harming anyone.

Those who continue to close their ears on our ongoing ernest calls to end these calamities, will be dealt with harshly and without compromise, concluded General Ledwaba.

The police investigations are still continuing.