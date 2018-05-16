Africa: Arts and Culture Hosts Africa's Fourth Live Event Technical & Production Conference, 17 to 19 May

press release

Arts and culture supports the 4th Live Event Technical & Production Conference 2018

South African Roadies Association (SARA) through the support of the Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) will host Africa's 4thLive Event Technical & Production Conference (LETPC 2018) from the 17 to 19 May 2018, at the Sunnyside Park Hotel in Park town, Johannesburg.

The aim of the conference is to discuss training and skill development for professionals and practitioners within the events, technical, production and education sectors sustainable job creation and economic growth.

Since the inception of Live Event Technical & Production Conference in 2015, a number of specific purposes have emerged: the need to discuss the enhancement of technical and production vocational training and education with a view to formulating a sector plan for the future; to agree on the implementation of critical issues of Guidelines, Standards, Transformation and Health and Safety; as well as the need for the promotion and development of sustainable and competitive entrepreneurs and small businesses within the technical and production sector.

The LETPC 2018 will bring together, local and international practitioners and experts from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Kenya, Ghana within the creative industries to once again share and exchange ideas on how the sector can be improved. Topics such as health and safety, production, event management, technical advances will also be discussed by the speakers and audience alike.

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture