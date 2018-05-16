16 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Infant Mortality Rate Down to Lowest Level in Nearly 20 Years - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa's infant mortality rate is at its lowest level in almost 20 years, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has announced.

According to an IRR report, infant mortality (measured as infant deaths per 1 000 live births) in SA fell by 32% between 2002 and 2017, as more mothers sought antenatal visits.

"The National Department of Health must intensify public awareness campaigns to educate and persuade more women to visit healthcare practitioners for regular check-ups before and after giving birth," IRR analyst Tawanda Makombo told News24.

In real terms, Makombo said that, in 2002, there were 48.1 deaths per 1 000 live births, declining to 32.8 in 2017.

Antenatal first visits since 2006 increased by 96%, which means that more mothers have had access to primary healthcare - a key government priority.

According to the Department of Health, primary healthcare is seen as a vehicle to arrest infant mortality, especially to stop the transmission of HIV from mother to child.

"The department will use the primary healthcare (PHC) approach to provide early and quality ante- and post-natal services, as well as essential infant and child health services and nutritional advice. This will reduce the high maternal and child mortality rates in the country," the department said in a statement.

Department policy says that prevention of mother-to-child transmission for HIV will begin at 14 weeks of pregnancy.

"Most pregnant HIV-positive women receive medicines to avoid mother-to-child transmission and that has helped in tackling HIV-related infant mortality," said Makombo.

The National Development Plan (NDP) notes that South Africa's fertility rate declined from 6.7 in the 1960s to 2.3 in 2011. It projects a 2.1 fertility rate by 2030, resulting in an increase in the population of eight million.

The document notes that mortality in SA is characterised by HIV/Aids, TB, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, violence and injury.

The NDP has set a target of a 10% reduction in infant mortality, to 36 per 1 000 live births, by 2014, and less than 20 by 2030.

While the HIV prevalence rate is projected to increase to 7.3 million by 2030, Makombo said that infant mortality is likely to continue with its declining trend.

"With the way it has [fallen], we expect it to continue."

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Involved in Plot to Assassinate Ex-Hawks Man, Opposition MP Claims

Umkhonto weSizwe veterans were contracted to assassinate former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen after meeting… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.