16 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: NSE to Pilot Derivatives Market in Six Months

Kenya — The Nairobi Securities Exchange has received approval from the Capital Markets Authority to have a pilot of the derivatives market in the next six months.

The process will be restricted to select market participants and a select product category and will focus on Equity Indexes and selected Single Stock Derivatives.

CBK has also granted Stanbic Bank of Kenya and Cooperative Bank of Kenya to participate as clearing and settlement members during the pilot testing phase.

NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo says the establishment of a globally competitive Derivatives market is in Line with the NSE 2015 - 2019 strategic plan which aims to increase listings in the exchange while enhancing product innovation

