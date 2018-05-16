Western Sahara: University Students Federation of Uruguay Praises Saharawi People Struggle to Their Self-Determination

Montevideo — The Federation of University Students of Uruguay (ASCEEP-FEUU), has expressed its solidarity with the just cause of the Saharawi people in a communiqué of the Federal Council of the Uruguayan student organization.

The Uruguayan student organization praised the enormous will of the Saharawi people to achieve "the objective of their self-determination and to end the criminal actions of the Kingdom of Morocco".

The Federation of University Students of Uruguay has also expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Union of Saharan Students (UESARIO) in different fields.SPS