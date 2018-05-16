Mauritius: Government Is Making Provision for Modern, Safe and Secure Urban Terminals, Says Minister Bodha

press release

The need for modern, safe, secure and integrated urban terminals has become imperative in the wake of the Metro Express project. In this context, Government has decided to embark on the redevelopment and modernisation of urban terminals along the Port Louis-Curepipe corridor namely the Victoria and Immigration Square terminals in Port Louis, Place Margeot in Rose-Hill, Quatre-Bornes, Vacoas and Ian Palach in Curepipe.

This reply was given yesterday in the National Assembly by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr. Nandcoomar Bodha, to a Parliamentary Question with regard to the Urban Terminal Project.

Minister Bodha underlined that as regards the Victoria project, the Letter of Notification of Award will be issued in the coming days to the selected Consortium. He added that following the recent approval of the project, a presentation to all stakeholders including the hawkers of the Victoria Urban Terminal project will be made in the weeks to come and works will start this year.

He further indicated that the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Immigration Square Urban Terminal was launched on 20 February 2018 and the closing date is set for 07 June 2018. In this context, two UNESCO experts are working on the guidelines as it falls in the vicinity of the Apravasi Ghat which is a World Heritage Site, he pointed out.

As for the other urban terminals, Minister Bodha highlighted that the RFP for Place Margeot at Rose-Hill was launched on 03 May 2018 with the closing date set for 05 July 2018 while for the other terminals , the Municipal Councils are working on their requirements and the RFPs will be launched shortly, he added.

The Minister pointed out that the extent of land available for the Victoria and the Immigration projects, are 5A35 and 6A80 respectively. He emphasised that both projects are being implemented on a design, finance, build, operate and maintain basis, wherein Government will lease to the successful applicant the subject site on a 60-year lease, adding that the entire costs of the design, engineering, construction, operations and management of the project will be borne by the successful promoter.

Moreover, Mr Bodha announced that the space to be allotted for vendors' stalls will be rented to the City Council of Port Louis which will subsequently allocate the stalls to the vendors by drawing of lots.