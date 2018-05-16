16 May 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Thirty Communities in Adansi South to Benefit From the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (Leap) Programme

The government, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) has rolled out a programme which is intended to put people who are considered extremely poor in thirty communities in Adansi South District onto the LEAP programme in 2018.

Some of the beneficiary communities in Adansi South district are Boatengkrom, Afedie, Bonkron, Brepro and Kramokrom, among others. As a result, the people in the beneficiary communities in the district are undergoing the necessary interview.

At new Edubiase Kroboline, the people were very happy that the government was putting them onto the programme.

Madam Efua Esiawaa, a seventy-three year old lady, a beneficiary, said that she had been living alone in her house with her grandson and found it difficult to get food every day; "sometimes I have to go round to beg before I get some food to cook before we eat; I thank the government for this programme," the old lady said.

PWDs who were also there to register to get hooked on to the programme expressed gratitude to the government for bringing the LEAP programme to their community. All the Assembly Members in the various communities and the traditional leaders also took active part in mobilizing the people to register.

It will be recalled that government has doubled the budgetary allocation for the LEAP from GH₵80 million to GH₵160 million for 2018 and it is currently covering 216 districts.

The total number of beneficiaries is expected to increase from 213,000 to 456, 000 beneficiaries by the end of May, 2018.

