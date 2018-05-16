16 May 2018

Ghana: One Constituency One Million Dollars Projects Start in New Edubiase Constituency

The New Edubiase Constituency has awarded contracts for the construction of three ultra-modern water closet toilet facilities at New Edubiase Kroboline, Apagya and Ataase Nkwanta, under the sanitation module of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

It is the first batch of projects under the One Million One Constituency projects.

The District Chief Executive of Adansi South, Mr Francis Kwabena Ankomah, who made this known at an Assembly meeting held recently, explained that the project formed part of government's agenda of making Ghana clean.

He, therefore, urged all the Assembly members to support the development efforts of the government by liaising with the traditional leaders to release land for such projects in order to bring the development that had eluded the nation for quite a long time.

President oNana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his campaign in the 2016 general elections, promised Ghanaians that if voted into power, he would roll out a programme that would give every constituency one million dollars to facilitate the rapid development of the constituencies.

In fulfilment of this promise, a programme, IPEP, aimed at radically improving the state of basic infrastructure at the constituency level was initiated.

IPEP is designed to tackle the challenges in the rural communities to serve as the vehicle through which capital expenditure will be directed. It is a programme through which specific infrastructure and economic development priorities in the rural communities will be funded.

The main programmes to be funded under IPEP are the One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, One District One Warehouse and Sanitation.

