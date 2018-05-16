Ghana: Adansi South District Assembly Elects Presiding Member

press release

The Adansi South District Assembly has elected Mr Kwaku Oteng, Assembly member for Fahiakobo Electoral Area, as the new Presiding Member of the Assembly.

Addressing the house after he has been sworn-in by the District Magistrate, His Worship Selastenus Amanoipoh, the Presiding Member thanked the Members for electing him to lead the house and called on them to help him in the performance of his duties and promised to raise the standard of development of the district.

After the elections the various sub committees were formed and the Conveners selected by the various sub committees.

Addressing the Members of the Assembly, the District Chief Executive, Mr Francis Kwabena Ankomah, thanked them for making it possible for the Assembly to get a Presiding Member at the first sitting. He called on members to give the necessary support to the Presiding Member to enable him to perform his duties well to bring the needed development the people in the district were yearning for.

The meeting was attended by all the Heads of Departments and Agencies in the district.

Source: ISD (Kusi-Obuadum Brobbey)