16 May 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Ejisu Municipal Assembly Gets Presiding Member

The long-standing battle between the incumbent Presiding Member and his opponent was finally settled on May 9, after members of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly cast their ballots.

Mr Gabriel Ansah Sasraku, the incumbent and Mr Michael Owusu had both contested with each other for the third time. At the end of the voting, MrOwusu emerged winner with 28 votes, representing 56.7% while Mr Sasraku got 9 votes, representing 43.3%.

Mr Samuel Ofori, Municipal Electoral Officer, declared the Presiding Member-elect winner after which he was sworn into office by the Municipal Magistrate, His Worship, Kwaku Baah. In an acceptance speech, Mr Owusu pledged to work with all to bring development to the municipality.

He urged members to address issues that were raised for discussion in the house without emotions. The outgoing presiding member, on his part, pledged his unflinching support for the newly-elected Presiding Member.

Source: ISD (Esinam P. Ibrahim)

