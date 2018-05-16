Ghana: Francis Kwabena Ankomah Pays Working Visit to PWDs in New Edubiase

16 May 2018

The District Chief Executive of Adansi South, Mr Francis Kwabena Ankomah, has paid a working visit to People with Disabilities (PWDs) to explain the modalities for sharing the Disability Fund.

PWDs meet every last Friday of the month to interact with each other and to discuss pertinent issues of their interest.

It was during one of such meetings that the DCE paid an unannounced visit to them to explain the issues concerning the new modalities of the disbursement of the Disability Fund.

Mr Ankomah said the new Disability Fund Law stated that no fiscal money should be given to any PWD but the money should be used as seed capital for them to establish profitable ventures that would enable them access funds to take good care of themselves and their families every time.

"If you need a fridge, sewing machine, drier, container or training in any trade, what you have to do is to apply for it with its cost and when it is approved, that request would be provided to you," the DCE explained, adding that aspect of the fund is to be set aside to cater for education and the health needs of them.

The new modalities, he said, stated that if one is sick, fiscal money cannot be given once one had not attended any medical center.

He said one, therefore, had to visit the clinic or hospital and later present receipts/bills from the Medical Officer to indicate that one actually attended the medical center for treatment, adding that the same applied to those attending schools. "All funds disbursed to you must accompany evidence and that is the receipt you will present," the DCE said.

The District Co-ordinating Director, Mr William Meledi, on his part advised the PWDs to think of getting sustainable work to do rather than trying to depend on the disability fund.

"You all know that this fund is not always regular, hence, if you depend on it always you will face hardship; this is the reason why you are to use the fund to make yourselves sustainable either by training yourselves, establishing your own business or educating yourselves," the Co-ordinating Director explained.

The PWDs thanked the DCE and the Co-ordinating Director for the surprise visit and promised that they would abide by the new modalities aimed at making their lives comfortable.

They pleaded with the DCE and the Coordinating Director to request the District Director of Social Welfare and Community Development to always interact with them to inform them on the happenings in the department pertaining to their welfare.

