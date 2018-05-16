16 May 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana Road Safety Ambassodor Takes Road Safety Education to Adansi South District

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Ghana Road Safety Ambassador, Mr Gabby Adu Gyamfi, has visited New Edubiase, capital of Adansi South District, to sensitize the people, especially drivers, on the need to observe traffic regulations in order to reduce road accidents in the district and, for that matter, the country.

Other communities visited with the message were Menang, Wuruyie, Adansi Praso, Ataase Nkwanta, Obonsu and Brekete. Mr Gyamfi was accompanied by Mr John Aiddo Karikari and Mr Solomon Amanning, his team members.

As part of the tour, Mr Gyamfi paid a courtesy call on Mr Francis Ankomah, District Chief Executive of Adansi South. Welcoming the Road Safety Ambassador, Mr Ankomah thanked him for the initiative of bringing road safety education to his district.

Mr Ankomah used the occasion to advise drivers to stop overloading their vehicles to avoid road accidents.

He said government was doing its part to reduce the road accidents by rehabilitating all the feeder roads in the district to facilitate smooth vehicular movement, but cautioned drivers against over speeding on the roads to prevent accidents.

Mr Gyamfi noted that the rate at which road accidents killed and maimed road users was too alarming in the country, hence the decision to embark on a nationwide campaign to sensitize the people on the need to follow road safety regulations so as to help reduce them.

Source: ISD (Kusi-Obuadum Brobbey)

Ghana

Asebuman Senior High School Sends SoS to Government

The management of Asebuman Senior High School in the Abura-Asebuman-Kwamankese District of the Central Region has… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.