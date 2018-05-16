Ghana Road Safety Ambassodor Takes Road Safety Education to Adansi South District

press release

The Ghana Road Safety Ambassador, Mr Gabby Adu Gyamfi, has visited New Edubiase, capital of Adansi South District, to sensitize the people, especially drivers, on the need to observe traffic regulations in order to reduce road accidents in the district and, for that matter, the country.

Other communities visited with the message were Menang, Wuruyie, Adansi Praso, Ataase Nkwanta, Obonsu and Brekete. Mr Gyamfi was accompanied by Mr John Aiddo Karikari and Mr Solomon Amanning, his team members.

As part of the tour, Mr Gyamfi paid a courtesy call on Mr Francis Ankomah, District Chief Executive of Adansi South. Welcoming the Road Safety Ambassador, Mr Ankomah thanked him for the initiative of bringing road safety education to his district.

Mr Ankomah used the occasion to advise drivers to stop overloading their vehicles to avoid road accidents.

He said government was doing its part to reduce the road accidents by rehabilitating all the feeder roads in the district to facilitate smooth vehicular movement, but cautioned drivers against over speeding on the roads to prevent accidents.

Mr Gyamfi noted that the rate at which road accidents killed and maimed road users was too alarming in the country, hence the decision to embark on a nationwide campaign to sensitize the people on the need to follow road safety regulations so as to help reduce them.

Source: ISD (Kusi-Obuadum Brobbey)