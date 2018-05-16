Seychelles: Business Boost - Air Seychelles Partners With Booking.com

The Seychelles' national carrier, Air Seychelles, has formed a new partnership with Booking.com to provide customers with accommodation options, the airline said in a press release on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Booking.com will enable guests travelling with Air Seychelles or other airlines to book a selection of accommodations including apartments, vacation homes, small family-run bed and breakfasts, guest houses, boutique hotels, and multi-star luxury resorts through a custom integration on airseychelles.com.

Remco Althuis, chief executive of Air Seychelles, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Booking.com to provide more options to our guests who are looking to book their flights and accommodation in one go when travelling."

He added that "as part of our strategic plan we are constantly looking for ways to enhance our digital platform to meet the needs of our guests hence the partnership with Booking.com is a great way to improve our service element by providing greater flexibility and convenience to our guests on airseychelles.com."

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has become the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world, with more than 15,000 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

The company provides support in over 40 languages, any time of the day or night.

Air Seychelles was established in 1978 and since the beginning of this year has been restructuring. Air Seychelles is cutting around 174 members of its staff as part of that process.

The airline currently offers international flights to Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Mauritius and Mumbai. Air Seychelles also offers more than 350 domestic scheduled flights a week throughout the archipelago, including

Air Seycheles maintains a strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates and 40 percent stakeholder.