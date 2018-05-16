16 May 2018

Egypt: PM in Talks Over Medical Tourism, Projects in Petroleum

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail held on Wednesday 16/5/2018 four meetings with the petroleum and environment ministers, the South Sinai governor and the chairman of Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

The meetings tackled the executive plans of the environment and petroleum ministries, measures to promote medical tourism in South Sinai and the federation's contribution to "Ahlan Ramadan" supermarket exhibitions.

Environment Minister Tarek el Molla updated the prime minister on the under-construction projects in the refining domain to increase production units in Suez, Alexandria and Assiut to secure the local market needs of petroleum products.

Environment Minister Khaled Fahmi reviewed measures to relocate garbage dumps from east Cairo and Qalubiya to new areas and plans to rehabilitate the old locations of these landfills to set up development projects.

South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda updated the premier on efforts to promote medical tourism and make the best use of South Sinai potentials in this domain.

The chairman of the Egyptian federation briefed Ismail on efforts to provide commodities at affordable prices through 137 consumption outlets across the nation.

MENA

Egypt

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

