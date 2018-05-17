16 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Petroleum Industry Bill Yet to Reach Buhari - Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Ifeoluwa Adeyemo

The Presidency has said the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) which was harmonised on March 28, is yet to get to the desk of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement, Wednesday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, said his findings revealed that the Bill was still going through standard legislative processes.

"Further to several enquiries by the media, interest groups, and the public in respect of within named Bill, may I please state that the said Bill has not yet been transmitted by the National Assembly to President.

"From my enquiries, the Bill is still undergoing standard operating legislative processes of the National Assembly preparatory to transmission, please," he said.

Earlier, Omotayo Alasoadura, the chairman of the senate committee on petroleum resources (upstream), promised that the harmonised bill would be presented to Mr Buhari on March 30.

The initial delay was thought to have been caused by the fact that March 30 coincided with Good Friday during which Mr Buhari was in Lagos state on an official visit.

The PIGB is one of the four segments of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The three other segments of the main PIB are the Fiscal Regime Bill, the Upstream and Midstream Administration Bill and the Petroleum Revenue Bill.

If eventually the bill is signed by the president, the bill will unbundle the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and provide for the establishment of Federal Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated, Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Petroleum Assets Management Company and National Petroleum Company and Petroleum Equalisation Fund.

The bill further provides that upon the recommendations of the new commission, the Minister of Petroleum Resources can "grant, amend, renew, extend or revoke any licence or lease required for petroleum or production", pursuant to the provisions of the Act or any other enactment.

The bill has spent years at the National Assembly.

Nigeria

Suicide Bombings - Boko Haram Adopts New Tactics

The Nigerian military says the Tuesday attack that claimed the lives of at least three operatives of the Civillian-JTF… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.