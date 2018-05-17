Rwanda: Bollore Staff Pays Tribute to Victims of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi

Staff members of Bolloré Transport & Logistics Rwanda Ltd, on Friday 11th May 2018 joined the rest of Rwanda to remember victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration started from their Rwanda's head office at Rwandex - Gikondo where staff members after laying wraths at Bolloré staff memorial monument and having a moment of silence boarded buses that headed to Kigali Genocide Memorial site at Gisozi, where they paid tribute to genocide victims, laid to rest there.

While there, the staff also remembered their former employees killed in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and used the moment to donate towards the maintenance of KGM site.

During the tour of the Genocide memorial, the staff members were also shown short films of what happened to victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis and how the young, old and vulnerable women were mercilessly hacked to death.

The Kigali Genocide Memorial is the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. It honors the memory of more than one million Rwandans killed in 1994 through education and peace-building.

Later as part of contributing by helping victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis, Bollore staff visited the home of a member of Avega-Agahozo which was demolished by recent heavy rains with plans of renovating it.

While addressing the staff members, Mr. Gilles Schwarz, the Company Managing Director said that the company will always stand with the rest of Rwanda to commemorate those that lost their lives during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsis.

"What happened in 1994 was a tragedy that we must ensure never happens again. We sympathize with what happened to the lady as our offices in Gikondo were also flooded and we know how catastrophic the situation can be" he said

He commended Genocide survivors for their forgiveness to those who killed their families, which he said is key to unity and reconciliation.

The lady who benefited from Bollore's kindness said she was grateful for the support from Bollore that came at the right time when she needed it most.

"I just cannot say how deeply I appreciate the kind gesture from the staff of Bollore in choosing to help renovate my house that was about to collapse on me. Am really touched by the decision from these good people who have showed us a lot of kindness"

The management of Bolloré Transport & Logistics Rwanda Ltd plan to move their main offices and activities to the PEZ which will provide them with better working conditions in a more suitable place. We are hoping to move in the coming weeks"said Mr. Gilles Schwarz.