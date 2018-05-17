Zimbabwe: 'These Bones Will Rise Again' - SA-Based Zim Writer Launches Book On Mugabe Coup

South Africa based Zimbabwe-born journalist and novelist, Panashe Chigumadzi will this June launch her new book 'These Bones Will Rise Again' which explores the events leading to the ouster of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe in a coup in November 2017.

The book, published by Indigo Press, will be launched at the Balham Literal Festival which runs from the 13th to the 30th of June in the United Kingdom, where Panashe will speak alongside some of the world's acclaimed international authors including Elif Shafak, Michael Ondaatje, Hanan al-Shaykh, Tim Winton, AC Grayling and Tim Marshall.

"Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections this July, These Bones Will Rise Again responds to the November 2017 ousting of Robert Mugabe, exploring events leading up to the 'coup not coup' that brought his 37-year rule to an end," says spokesman Ashton Bainbridge.

He added; "Written by novelist and journalist Panashe Chigumadzi, one of the country's leading young writers of the 'Born Free' generation, the long-form essay brings together bold reportage, memoir and critical analysis to radically reframe the political and cultural history of the country, recognising the role of women, workers and urban movement s in its liberation struggle."

Zimbabwe-born but SA-based journalist and novelist, Panashe Chigumadzi

The book also explores the heady post-independence days of the 80s, the economic downturn of the 90s, through to the effects of the fast track land reform policies at the end of the century, noted Bainbridge.

"Out of Zimbabwe's official versions of history, Chigumadzi wrests a complex, and personal history of the past and present through intercession with two ancestral spirits - anti-colonial heroine Mbuya Nehanda, the founding ancestor of Zimbabwe's revolution, and her own beloved grandmother, who passed shortly before the de facto coup," he said, adding the book was an inspiring work exploring loss, recovery and memory, that reminded people about the universal and timeless human impulse to freedom, a shared sense of belonging and the will to hope.

Bainbridge said while in the UK, Panashe will also speak at the Africa Writers Festival and attend the 'Worlds' international literary symposium at Writers' Centre Norwich.

Panashe's book is the first title from The Indigo Press, which was launched in October 2017 and will form part of the publishers 'Mood Indigo' series: long-form essays providing literary responses to pressing social and political issues of our time.

Panashe Chigumadzi is a South Africa raised Zimbabwean-born novelist and journalist who has also authored "Sweet Medicine (Blackbird Books, 2015), which won the 2016 K. Sello Duiker Literary Award.

She is the founding editor of Vanguard magazine, a platform for young black women coming of age in post-apartheid South Africa.

A contributing editor to the Johannesburg Review of Books, her work has featured in titles including the Guardian, The New York Times, Transition, Washington Post and Die Zeit. This Bones Will Rise Again is her first book to publish in the UK.