Photo: The Nation

Diamond Platinumz and Hamisa in Salome.

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platinumz's love life is a thing of mystery these days.

The latest twist is that he is 'seriously considering' tying the knot with his baby mama and Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

This is after Diamond reportedly assured fans in February that he won't let this year to end before getting married.

Last week, Diamond's ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu hinted that the musician could be planning to marry Hamisa, whom they have a son together after he cheated on former partner socialite Zari Hassan.

Wema went ahead to give the two her 'blessings' to wed, adding weight to the swirling rumours.

Hamisa has now come out to dispel rumours of a possible wedding with Diamond, but confirmed that they are now an item after he got dumped by Zari on Valentine's Day.

"I haven't heard of the (wedding) rumor until now. What I am sure about is I will have my third child with my rightfully wedded husband whom until now I don't know who he is or will be," Hamisa disclosed.

Pressed to explain why she reconciled with Diamond despite her earlier remarks that she was no longer interested in him, Hamisa explained; "... Some people get back together in their lives, maybe because of the good things they did to each other before, or it could be an understanding between them, but I don't have the exact reason as to why we got back together."

Hamisa had her first child with her former fiancé and Tanzanian E-FM radio owner Dj Majey.

Currently DJ Majey is dating Gospel singer Bahati's crush actress Elizabeth 'Lulu' Michael, who was released recently from prison.