Blantyre — Police at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on Monday arrested a 34 year old business woman, Miss Velian Duwa, for being found in possesion of suspected illicit drug called Ephedrine.

The arrest came barely a week after the country (Malawi) witnessed the demise of a 26 year old Lilongwe-based Malawian, Riad Randeri, who died and has been burried in Brazil on a suspected drug mission.

Duwa was coming from India via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to Chileka International Airport on Ethiopian Airlines.

Police Public Relations Officer for Airport Branch, Seargent Sapulain Chitonde Lee said while in the arrivals hall and during police search, officers manning the lounge demanded to check the contents of her two bags.

"During the search, the officers found motor vehicle head gaskets in her both bags and they further demanded to break one gasket as they were suspicious of her carrying some unaceptable things.

"After breaking one gasket, whitish looking substances were found concealed in it," said Lee.

Lee said the suspect was arrested immediately and has since been charged with two counts of being found in possesion of suspected illicit drug without permission from the Minister and illegal importation of the suspected dangerous drug.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody at Chileka Police Station waiting to apear before court once police investigations are over.

Chileka International Airpot Police has since warned the general public to refrain from dealing in dangerous drugs, emphasising that the country's law enforcers will never give lee way for those that contravene laws of the land.

Velian Duwa comes from Kankhani Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza District.