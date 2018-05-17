17 May 2018

South Africa: Man Accused of Murdering MUT Student Zolile Khumalo to Apply for Bail

Thabani Mzolo, 23, the former Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday for a bail application.

Mzolo stands accused of shooting and killing Khumalo at her university residence.

He has been charged with murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Following the shooting, Mzolo took to Facebook to apparently confess to the crime.

In the Facebook post, he wrote in isiZulu: "Konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela [sic]."

Loosely translated, he said: "It is surreal. If I had the power I would bring her back so that we can right our wrongs by talking. But that's no longer possible because she has left me without me having told her that I forgive her."

When one of Mzolo's Facebook friends asked him what had happened, he wrote: "Ndoda ngombulele uMy zozo [sic]". (Man, I killed my Zozo".)

It is suspected that he wrote the post shortly after allegedly committing the crime.

At his first appearance, Mzolo was criticised for smiling and appearing upbeat as the charges were read out.

News24

South Africa

