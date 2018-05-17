20 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Two Arrested in Zomba for House Breaking

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Rashid

Zomba — Police in Zomba are keeping in custody two criminals in connection to a series of house breaking offences that took place in the old capital.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of Zomba Police Station, Constable Patrick Maseko said in an interview on Monday that the two, Maxwell M'bwana, 40, and Stephano Makina, 31, have been breaking into house for some time.

"These two were arrested after breaking into the house of Thomas Blessings Dokotala of Matawale location on March 3, 2018 and went away with two plasma screens, a home theatre and DVD players.

"On March 16, 2018, they broke into the house of Miss Virginia Namakonje of Mulunguzi location and went away with two cell phones, two hand bags and K7, 000, 00 cash," he said.

Meanwhile, Police have managed to recover two plasma screens and investigations are still going on to recover the remaining items, according to Maseko.

The suspects have already started appearing before court where they are answering case of house breaking and theft which is contrary to section 309(A) of the penal code.

M'bwana hails from Balakasi Village while Stephano Makina comes from Mapemba Village, both from Traditional Authority (TA) Chikowi in the same District of Zomba.

Malawi

Mutharika Insists He Will Seek Final Presidential Term in 2019

President Peter Mutharika has retaliated that he will contest in the 2019 presidential elections, snubbing his critics… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.