Malawi: Two Arrested in Zomba for House Breaking

Zomba — Police in Zomba are keeping in custody two criminals in connection to a series of house breaking offences that took place in the old capital.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of Zomba Police Station, Constable Patrick Maseko said in an interview on Monday that the two, Maxwell M'bwana, 40, and Stephano Makina, 31, have been breaking into house for some time.

"These two were arrested after breaking into the house of Thomas Blessings Dokotala of Matawale location on March 3, 2018 and went away with two plasma screens, a home theatre and DVD players.

"On March 16, 2018, they broke into the house of Miss Virginia Namakonje of Mulunguzi location and went away with two cell phones, two hand bags and K7, 000, 00 cash," he said.

Meanwhile, Police have managed to recover two plasma screens and investigations are still going on to recover the remaining items, according to Maseko.

The suspects have already started appearing before court where they are answering case of house breaking and theft which is contrary to section 309(A) of the penal code.

M'bwana hails from Balakasi Village while Stephano Makina comes from Mapemba Village, both from Traditional Authority (TA) Chikowi in the same District of Zomba.