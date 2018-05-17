20 April 2018

Malawi: YONECO Manager No More

By Synd Kalimbuka

Zomba — Youth Net and Counseling (YONECO) has announced the death of its Programmes Manager responsible for Media, Advocacy and Innovations, Charles Banda.

YONECO Executive Director, MacBain Mkandawire confirmed Banda's death to Malawi News Agency Thursday in Zomba, saying the youthful manager died yesterday at Zomba Central Hospital in the evening after a short illness.

He said Banda's death has shocked the entire team at YONECO since he was one of the dedicated people in carrying out media activities at the institution.

"We will miss him in several ways as he has worked with YONECO for several years carrying out different interventions aimed at promoting issues concerning the youth in the country," Mkandawire said.

On Thursday morning, the remains of Banda were taken from Zomba Central Hospital Mortuary to his house at Sogoja Village for viewing then to Matawale Living Waters Church for a church service.

After church prayers, the body will be taken to to his home village Balaka.

Burial for late Banda will take place on Friday at his Chikololere Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nsamala in Balaka.

Until his death, the deceased was working as Programmes Manager for Media, Advocacy and Innovations and headed YONECO Radio Station from the time it was established in 2014.

