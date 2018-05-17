Malawi: MCC to Construct a Shopping Mall At Taifa Market

Mzuzu — Mzuzu City Council (MCC) is planning to construct a shopping mall at the Taifa Market in a bid to provide business operators in the city with modern marketing facility.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency Thursday in Mzuzu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MCC, McCloud Kadam'manja said the project comes as an intervention to illegal vending the council is experiencing.

He said the structure would provide space for vendors, adding that the vendors would be assured of the safety of their merchandize once the shopping mall is operational.

"We have plans to construct a decent mall at Taifa Market so that the vendors can have a proper place to conduct their business." the CEO pointed out.

Kadam'manja said vendors who operate at the Taifa Market would be temporarily relocated to Chipozo Market once construction works of the structure commences.

He said currently MCC is in the process of identifying a partner to work with on the project.

"When the partner is identified, we will immediately start working on the design and budget for the shopping mall," Kadamanja remarked.

The planned shopping mall will be the second one in the city after the current Mzuzu Shopping Mall.