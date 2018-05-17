Malawi: Nice to Establish Governance Training Centre in Lilongwe

Mangochi — National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust says it has secured land in Lilongwe where it intends to establish a training centre for governance and civic education, among other areas.

NICE Board Chairperson, Susan Kaunda, disclosed this on Tuesday during the Trust's national planning meeting held at Sun 'n' Sand in Mangochi where she said with such training centre, NICE would be well positioned to reach out to Malawians of all classes including politicians.

"The structure will have a training center where all the upper class of development workers in the country from government to parastatals and CSOs will be trained on governance issues," explained Kaunda.

She added that the governance training would be ideal even to politicians including newly elected parliamentarians whom she said require orientation to perform better.

EU Head of Cooperation to Malawi, Lluis Navarro, noted that EU had been supporting NICE for 15 years since the Trust started as a small project in 1999 and that he was glad to see it grow.

Navarro commended NICE for job well done saying there was need to empower Malawians with knowledge for them to understand that "democracy goes beyond just voting".

The planning meeting provided a platform for NICE Trust staff at national, regional and district level to review implementation of activities in the year 2017/18.

It enabled the staff to interact and share skills, experiences and knowledge in program design and professional delivery of civic education interventions for 2018/19 that appeal to the majority of semi-literate and illiterate Malawian population.

The employees also discussed other subjects among them: the trending 50:50 campaign aimed at promoting women in Malawi, the electoral process, registration and national IDs, the use of media in civic education, outcome reporting and result based reporting, and land reform issues and land laws.