20 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nice to Establish Governance Training Centre in Lilongwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tawina Muhura

Mangochi — National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust says it has secured land in Lilongwe where it intends to establish a training centre for governance and civic education, among other areas.

NICE Board Chairperson, Susan Kaunda, disclosed this on Tuesday during the Trust's national planning meeting held at Sun 'n' Sand in Mangochi where she said with such training centre, NICE would be well positioned to reach out to Malawians of all classes including politicians.

"The structure will have a training center where all the upper class of development workers in the country from government to parastatals and CSOs will be trained on governance issues," explained Kaunda.

She added that the governance training would be ideal even to politicians including newly elected parliamentarians whom she said require orientation to perform better.

EU Head of Cooperation to Malawi, Lluis Navarro, noted that EU had been supporting NICE for 15 years since the Trust started as a small project in 1999 and that he was glad to see it grow.

Navarro commended NICE for job well done saying there was need to empower Malawians with knowledge for them to understand that "democracy goes beyond just voting".

The planning meeting provided a platform for NICE Trust staff at national, regional and district level to review implementation of activities in the year 2017/18.

It enabled the staff to interact and share skills, experiences and knowledge in program design and professional delivery of civic education interventions for 2018/19 that appeal to the majority of semi-literate and illiterate Malawian population.

The employees also discussed other subjects among them: the trending 50:50 campaign aimed at promoting women in Malawi, the electoral process, registration and national IDs, the use of media in civic education, outcome reporting and result based reporting, and land reform issues and land laws.

Malawi

Mutharika Insists He Will Seek Final Presidential Term in 2019

President Peter Mutharika has retaliated that he will contest in the 2019 presidential elections, snubbing his critics… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.