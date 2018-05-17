Malawi: Man Earn 13 Years Ihl for Defilement

Karonga — Karonga First Grade Magistrate Court Thursday sentenced a 39 year old man to 13 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling and impregnating his 13 year- old niece.

The court heard that Francisco Phiri defiled the girl twice in December 2017 who until now is living in the same house despite defiling her twice in.

Karonga Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Harris Mtambalika said it was the wife of the convict suspected of romantic relationship between the two and took the girl to hospital for pregnancy test where the results came out positive.

"When the girls was asked who was responsible for the pregnancy, the girl did not hesitate to mention her uncle, Francisco," he said.

"Cases of defilement are on the increase in the district and I therefore ask the court to consider giving the convict a stiffer punishment as such type of immoral acts continue to endangered girls' safety in the district," Mtambalika expalined.

In his mitigation, Phiri appealed for the court's lenient judgment, saying he has a family to care of.

First Grade Magistrate, Chakaka Nyirenda sentenced Phiri to 13 years IHL effective from April 3, 2018, the day on which he was arrest.

Phiri hails from Kalalichi Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mlumbe in Zomba District.